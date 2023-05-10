Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 17,709 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 346.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMP opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

