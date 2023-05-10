Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,303 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.