Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 55,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

