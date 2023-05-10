Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.18 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 54,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,772,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,949,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

