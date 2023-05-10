Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

