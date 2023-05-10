Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 12.45% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPUC opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.13. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

