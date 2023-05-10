Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,362 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

