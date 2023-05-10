Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 264 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

