Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 337 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

