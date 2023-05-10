Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.24% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWM opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

