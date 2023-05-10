Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $333,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Shares of PENN opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

