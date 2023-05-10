Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,663,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 426,839 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,565,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,450,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.