Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown Price Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.