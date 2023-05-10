Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,576,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BIV opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

