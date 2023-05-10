Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 12,649 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

