Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 18,272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,272 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

