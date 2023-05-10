Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 21,866 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,866 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.