Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,139 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

