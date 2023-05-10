Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $228.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

