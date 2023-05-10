Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.