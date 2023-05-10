Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

