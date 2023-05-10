Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,116 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

PRU opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

