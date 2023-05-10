Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,362,000 after buying an additional 224,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

PSA opened at $299.29 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.