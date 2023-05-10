Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,834,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

