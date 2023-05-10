Quilter Plc Has $36.68 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,091,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,741 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

