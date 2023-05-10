Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $773-$779 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.84 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Rapid7 Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of RPD opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

