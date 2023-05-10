RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMMZ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter.

