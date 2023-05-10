Robert W. Baird Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.21.

EA opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.49. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

