Rockwell Automation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE ROK opened at $277.76 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

