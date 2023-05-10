Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CALX opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

