Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.96 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 109,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Kirby worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,206 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

