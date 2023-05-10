Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,793 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Lennox International worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $281.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.52.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

In other news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry Buck purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.02 per share, for a total transaction of $99,757.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

