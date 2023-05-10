Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,206 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Capri worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $71,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

