Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNR stock opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

