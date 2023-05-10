SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.19

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

SAP SE (NYSE:SAPGet Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1864 per share by the software maker on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SAP has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SAP to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

SAP Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SAP by 717.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.