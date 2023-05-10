Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.93% of Science Applications International worth $56,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

