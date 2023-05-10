Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Silgan worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Silgan by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Activity at Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

