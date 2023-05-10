Simmons Bank Trims Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

