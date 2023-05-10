Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE SIX opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.