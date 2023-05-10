Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $27.03. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,556,547 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.