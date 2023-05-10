Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $27.03. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,556,547 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

