Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $27.03. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1,556,547 shares.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

