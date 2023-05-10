Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 379 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %
CrowdStrike stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.