Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 41,800 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.