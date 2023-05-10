Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.