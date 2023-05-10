Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,907 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

