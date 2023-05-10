Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

