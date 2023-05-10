Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 81.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

