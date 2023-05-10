Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AZN opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

