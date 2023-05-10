Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 672,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,652,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 318,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

PCG opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.