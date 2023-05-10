Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 11,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.